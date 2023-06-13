Seven arrested in police operation to smash extortion ring

Seven people were arrested in southern Athens on Monday in a large police operation to smash an organised crime syndicate involved in extortions and violence against business owners.

The suspects, who include Greek, Albanian and Iraqi nationals, had formed a criminal organization since at least January 2021 and were known to the police from past criminal activities, Kathimerini understands.

The members of the network undertook “contracts” to beat up business owners who did not pay off their debts, and offered paid “protection” to businesses. They are believed to have been involved in the beatings of two bar owners, the owner of a car dealership and those of two other stores in the southern suburbs. Their activities focused mainly in the southern suburbs – Glyfada, Alimos, Agios Dimitrios, Dafni, Argyroupoli – as well as districts in central athens, such as Omonia, Pagrati, Gazi and Galatsi.

Kathimerini understands that the activity of those arrested spans at least from January 2021 until today, while from the material collected by EL.AS executives. dealing with the case, the following “hits” of the organization emerged.

The seven men, along with three more alleged members, are facing charges of forming a criminal organization, extortion, grievous bodily harm, dangerous bodily harm, damage to foreign property, violence against employees and violation of laws on weapons.