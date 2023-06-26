Zakynthos police investigate British tourist’s death

Police on the Ionian island of Zakynthos are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 20-year-old British tourist after he fell into a pool at a club.

The man is understood to have lost consciousness after falling into the pool at the well-known venue.

Despite the efforts of the lifeguard who administered CPR on the man, he was later pronounced dead upon arrival at Zakynthos hospital, where he had been taken by private ambulance.

The man’s remains have been transferred to Patras for an autopsy.