NEWS

Zakynthos police investigate British tourist’s death

Zakynthos police investigate British tourist’s death
File photo.

Police on the Ionian island of Zakynthos are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a 20-year-old British tourist after he fell into a pool at a club.

The man is understood to have lost consciousness after falling into the pool at the well-known venue.

Despite the efforts of the lifeguard who administered CPR on the man, he was later pronounced dead upon arrival at Zakynthos hospital, where he had been taken by private ambulance.

The man’s remains have been transferred to Patras for an autopsy.

Tourism Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Two ferries docked after colliding in Kyllini port
NEWS

Two ferries docked after colliding in Kyllini port

Passengers in Bucharest coach crash returning to Greece
NEWS

Passengers in Bucharest coach crash returning to Greece

One Greek dead, many injured in Bucharest tourist bus crash
NEWS

One Greek dead, many injured in Bucharest tourist bus crash

Popular Zakynthos beach closes after landslide
NEWS

Popular Zakynthos beach closes after landslide

Halkidiki: German tourist found dead in the sea
NEWS

Halkidiki: German tourist found dead in the sea

Pakistan says 350 nationals were on boat that sank off Greece
NEWS

Pakistan says 350 nationals were on boat that sank off Greece