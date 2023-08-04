NEWS

Record high levels of burned areas from forest fires documented by BEYOND’s FireHub service

The FireHub service of the BEYOND operational unit at the Institute for Astronomy, Astrophysics, Space Applications, and Remote Sensing of the National Observatory of Athens (IADET/EAA) has documented the highest levels of burned areas from forest fires in the past thirteen years as of the end of July.

“After studying the total burned areas in our country from 2010 to 2023, it was discovered that the forest fires of the past two weeks have led to a substantial rise in burned areas, reaching the highest levels recorded at the end of July in the last 13 years,” BEYOND said in a recent statement.

Furthermore, BEYOND added that approximately 40,000 acres have been consumed by these fires, an area almost twice the extent of last year and three times that of 2020.

