Traffic disruptions expected in Athens during icon procession

Streets will be closed in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Kolonaki on Tuesday afternoon to make way for a church procession.

The procession concerns an icon of Dionysius the Areopagite, the patron saint of Athens, and it is customarily attended by government officials and other prominent personalities.

It begins at 3 p.m. at the church built in honor of the saint on Skoufa Street and will meander through most of central Kolonaki.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.