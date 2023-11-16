People at high risk urged to get flu vaccine

Pharmacists are urging people at high risk of contracting severe influenza to get the flu shot. This is essential, they stressed, to develop immunity before the start of the flu season, expected in mid- to late December.

“We are lagging behind in vaccination,” said Andreas Papapetropoulos, professor of pharmacology, director of the Pharmacology Laboratory at the Pharmacy Department of the University of Athens, and president of the European Society of Pharmacology. “One reason is vaccine fatigue after the pandemic where we were asked to have many doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. A reason is the good weather. We are still swimming at the beach,” he added.

According to the data provided on Wednesday by Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Association (PFA) President Apostolos Baltas, from the beginning of October to November 12, 1,506,000 people had a flu vaccine. The vast majority were done at pharmacies.