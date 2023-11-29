NEWS

Shelter for 4,255 homeless children has been secured, says Voultespi

Shelter for 4,255 homeless children has been secured, says Voultespi
[AP]

A document forwarded to Parliament on Wednesday by the Deputy Minister of Immigration and Asylum, Sofia Voultepsi, shows that a total of 4,255 children identified as homeless or in precarious living conditions have been housed in the last 2.5 years.

The document was forwarded following a question filed by 23 SYRIZA MPs in early November when the Social Organization for Youth Support ARSIS published data on 163 minors in Thessaloniki living on the streets.

The authority responsible for finding accommodation for unaccompanied minor citizens of third countries or stateless persons who are found homeless or in precarious conditions is the National Emergency Response Mechanism (EMEA) of the General Secretariat of Vulnerable Citizens and Institutional Protection (GGEPTHP).

Voultepsi said that the integration of unaccompanied minors into society is a governmental priority through formal and nonformal education and mental health promotion. 

Homeless Child Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Six minors arrested for attacking and stealing from students
NEWS

Six minors arrested for attacking and stealing from students

Greece’s birth deficit mapped in Eurostat report
NEWS

Greece’s birth deficit mapped in Eurostat report

Owner of dogs that killed 5-year-old found guilty
NEWS

Owner of dogs that killed 5-year-old found guilty

24,000 applications for Youth Pass on first day
NEWS

24,000 applications for Youth Pass on first day

Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand
NEWS

Crete: 12 teenagers detained after egg fight gets out of hand

Neo Iraklio: Prosecutor to investigate injury of 16-year-old girl
NEWS

Neo Iraklio: Prosecutor to investigate injury of 16-year-old girl