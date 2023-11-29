Shelter for 4,255 homeless children has been secured, says Voultespi

A document forwarded to Parliament on Wednesday by the Deputy Minister of Immigration and Asylum, Sofia Voultepsi, shows that a total of 4,255 children identified as homeless or in precarious living conditions have been housed in the last 2.5 years.

The document was forwarded following a question filed by 23 SYRIZA MPs in early November when the Social Organization for Youth Support ARSIS published data on 163 minors in Thessaloniki living on the streets.

The authority responsible for finding accommodation for unaccompanied minor citizens of third countries or stateless persons who are found homeless or in precarious conditions is the National Emergency Response Mechanism (EMEA) of the General Secretariat of Vulnerable Citizens and Institutional Protection (GGEPTHP).

Voultepsi said that the integration of unaccompanied minors into society is a governmental priority through formal and nonformal education and mental health promotion.