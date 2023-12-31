NEWS

Schools running out of principals due to workload

[Intime News]

The number of principals at Greek schools is nosediving as many such staff have stepped down already this year alone due to the heavy workload.

According to the data of representatives of teachers union DAKE in the Higher Regional Service Council of Primary Education (APYSPE) of Attica, so far this year 184 education officials – the vast majority primary school principals – have left their positions.

Christos Tranos, an elected official of DAKE at APYSPE, told Kathimerini that “within three months we had 89 education officials resign and 95 unpaid leaves, while simultaneously searching for [replacements], even abroad.”

 “At every meeting of the council we have resignations,” he noted.

The main reason cited is that the daily life of school principals and their deputy principals is steeped in bureaucracy and administrative responsibilities, making their workload unbearable.

