Digital wallet downloaded by 105,237 citizens in 30 days

A total of 105,237 citizens have downloaded the gov.gr wallet application on their mobile phones over the last thirty days, the Digital Governance Ministry said on Saturday.

“It is a simple process, but an important prerequisite, to use all those tools that make our daily life even friendlier, easier and certainly without bureaucracy,” Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou said.

The number of Greeks who has downloaded the digital wallet since its launch on July 2022 is estimated at 1,877,032.

The government recently expanded the application’s use making it mandatory for entrance in stadiums as of April 9. A guide regarding the entrance to stadiums with the wallet ticket is available here.