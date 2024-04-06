NEWS

Digital wallet downloaded by 105,237 citizens in 30 days

Digital wallet downloaded by 105,237 citizens in 30 days

A total of 105,237 citizens have downloaded the gov.gr wallet application on their mobile phones over the last thirty days, the Digital Governance Ministry said on Saturday.

“It is a simple process, but an important prerequisite, to use all those tools that make our daily life even friendlier, easier and certainly without bureaucracy,” Minister of Digital Governance Dimitris Papastergiou said.

The number of Greeks who has downloaded the digital wallet  since its launch on July 2022 is estimated at 1,877,032.

The government recently expanded the application’s use making it mandatory for entrance in stadiums as of April 9. A guide regarding the entrance to  stadiums with the wallet ticket is available here.

Technology Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Soccer fans held in custody in Rhodes
NEWS

Soccer fans held in custody in Rhodes

Lack of snow forces ski resort on Mt Pilio to close
NEWS

Lack of snow forces ski resort on Mt Pilio to close

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire’s appeals trial in Greece postponed due to strike
NEWS

Man Utd defender Harry Maguire’s appeals trial in Greece postponed due to strike

Ski resort on Mt Pilio top open on Friday
NEWS

Ski resort on Mt Pilio top open on Friday

Criminal case brought against 25 hooligans
NEWS

Criminal case brought against 25 hooligans

Fresh batch of measures for sports violence unveiled
NEWS

Fresh batch of measures for sports violence unveiled