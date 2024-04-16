Temperatures soar above 30C

Temperatures exceeded 30 Celsius in many parts of the country on Monday, with the highest recorded in Trikala, central Greece (32.7C), according to data drawn from the network of weather stations of the National Observatory.

The temperature in Trikala was a seasonal record since the beginning of the local weather station’s operation in 2007.

More specifically, the temperature exceeded 25C in 399 of the 517 meteorological stations (77%), while in 72 stations (14%) they exceeded 30C.

Temperatures also rose above the 32C mark in Fthiotida’s Neo Monasteri, Stylida and Livadeia, Larissa, Karditsa, Psachna on Evia and Dendra in Tyrnavos.