Weather service warns of rainstorms in next two days

Significant rain will hit large parts of Greece from Friday to Saturday afternoon, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) said in emergency bulletin issued on Thursday.

The wet spell will sweep in on Friday from the west and quickly spread to the central and northern parts of the country, affecting the Sporades, Evia, the Cyclades and later the Eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese.

The wet weather will be accompanied by strong winds reaching 7 and locally 8 on the Beaufort scale.