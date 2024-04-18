NEWS

Weather service warns of rainstorms in next two days

Weather service warns of rainstorms in next two days
[Shutterstock]

Significant rain will hit large parts of Greece from Friday to Saturday afternoon, the National Meteorological Service (EMY) said in emergency bulletin issued on Thursday.

The wet spell will sweep in on Friday from the west and quickly spread to the central and northern parts of the country, affecting the Sporades, Evia, the Cyclades and later the Eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese.

The wet weather will be accompanied by strong winds reaching 7 and locally 8 on the Beaufort scale.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Temperatures soar above 30C
NEWS

Temperatures soar above 30C

Fylla Bridge on Evia reopens
NEWS

Fylla Bridge on Evia reopens

Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion
NEWS

Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion

Temperatures to soar above 30°C in some areas from Sunday
NEWS

Temperatures to soar above 30°C in some areas from Sunday

Saharan dust concentration highest in the south
NEWS

Saharan dust concentration highest in the south

With dust to persist through Friday, experts warn of health risks
NEWS

With dust to persist through Friday, experts warn of health risks