NEWS

Weather to deteriorate

Weather to deteriorate
[AP]

After the unseasonal balmy temperatures over the last few days, the weather will deteriorate in most parts of the country beginning on Friday until Saturday, with gale-force winds, rainstorms, lightning and local hail, according to a bulletin issued by the National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Thursday afternoon.

EMY reported intense phenomena that will start from the west and will quickly spread to the central and northern mainland, the islands of the Sporades, Evia, the Cyclades and later to the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese in the southeast. The winds will be strong and will reach 7 or 8 Beaufort. Those planning to travel by ferry are strongly advised to check with the company before setting out.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Weather service warns of rainstorms in next two days
NEWS

Weather service warns of rainstorms in next two days

Temperatures soar above 30C
NEWS

Temperatures soar above 30C

Fylla Bridge on Evia reopens
NEWS

Fylla Bridge on Evia reopens

Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion
NEWS

Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion

Temperatures to soar above 30°C in some areas from Sunday
NEWS

Temperatures to soar above 30°C in some areas from Sunday

Saharan dust concentration highest in the south
NEWS

Saharan dust concentration highest in the south