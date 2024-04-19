Weather to deteriorate

After the unseasonal balmy temperatures over the last few days, the weather will deteriorate in most parts of the country beginning on Friday until Saturday, with gale-force winds, rainstorms, lightning and local hail, according to a bulletin issued by the National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Thursday afternoon.

EMY reported intense phenomena that will start from the west and will quickly spread to the central and northern mainland, the islands of the Sporades, Evia, the Cyclades and later to the eastern Aegean and the Dodecanese in the southeast. The winds will be strong and will reach 7 or 8 Beaufort. Those planning to travel by ferry are strongly advised to check with the company before setting out.