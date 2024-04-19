NEWS

Emergency weather warning issued in six areas

Emergency weather warning issued in six areas
[InTime News]

Residents in the regions of Halkidiki, Thessaly, Magnesia, Lesvos, the Sporades and northern Evia have been warned to limit their movements from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon due to expected thunderstorms and gale-force winds.

“Limit your movements to those absolutely necessary and follow the instructions of the authorities,” the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection said in an emergency 112 text message sent to residents in those areas.

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Weather to deteriorate
NEWS

Weather to deteriorate

Weather service warns of rainstorms in next two days
NEWS

Weather service warns of rainstorms in next two days

Temperatures soar above 30C
NEWS

Temperatures soar above 30C

Fylla Bridge on Evia reopens
NEWS

Fylla Bridge on Evia reopens

Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion
NEWS

Expert: Hotter summers are foregone conclusion

Temperatures to soar above 30°C in some areas from Sunday
NEWS

Temperatures to soar above 30°C in some areas from Sunday