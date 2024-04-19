Emergency weather warning issued in six areas

Residents in the regions of Halkidiki, Thessaly, Magnesia, Lesvos, the Sporades and northern Evia have been warned to limit their movements from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon due to expected thunderstorms and gale-force winds.

“Limit your movements to those absolutely necessary and follow the instructions of the authorities,” the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection said in an emergency 112 text message sent to residents in those areas.