Infant fatally chokes on food in Kos; Investigation underway

A one-year-old girl on the island of Kos died from choking on food, as determined by a forensic examination in Rhodes.

Police sources, as reported by state broadcaster ERT, indicate the cause of death likely stems from choking, possibly from ingesting fried potatoes, with no evidence of sexual abuse, which was the initial speculation.

Doctors examining the infant at Kos Hospital found rashes, bruises and suspicious marks on her body, prompting authorities’ notification.

The medical examiner concluded the bruises were from either her two-year-old brother’s blows or accidents.

The incident unfolded Saturday evening when the mother found her unconscious, initiating resuscitation attempts and calling for help. Thirty minutes later, an ambulance arrived, but despite medical intervention, the infant passed away upon arrival at Kos General Hospital.

