Infant found dead: Father admits to discarding child, mother hospitalized

Father of the infant found dead in the Attica region of Vravrona admitted to discarding the child in a waste bin.

According to sources, the man claimed to authorities that the child was born dead, stating, “I did not kill the child, it was born dead. I threw it away because I feared being charged with murder. I panicked, I didn’t know what to do.”

He alleged the head injury occurred during the disposal.

The infant’s mother is hospitalized under guard at Alexandra Hospital.

The man is detained at the local police station.

Police found the infant’s body inside a plastic bag in a large trash container at the local landfill. The discovery comes in a probe into a couple allegedly disposing of the infant in a trash can.

The infant, estimated to be around 5 months old, is scheduled for examination by a coroner next Monday.

According to reports, the woman went to Alexandra Hospital in Athens on Thursday night with severe bleeding. Initial assessments suggest the possibility of a miscarriage by the 30-year-old woman from Nepal, with her 30-year-old partner suspected of disposing of the body.

Police conducted a search at a hotel in Vravrona, where signs of bloodstains were found in the couple’s room, including the toilet bowl and sheets.