NEWS

Deportation proceedings begin for foreign nationals in Athens university protest

Deportation proceedings begin for foreign nationals in Athens university protest
[Hellenic Police]

Deportation proceedings have begun for nine foreign nationals arrested during a police operation at Athens University Law School, where occupiers were protesting Israel’s war in Gaza.

A total of 28 people were arrested and brought before the courts. The trial has been postponed to May 28.

Of the 28 charged, 10 are men, including one Spaniard, and 18 are women, including three French, two German, two Italian and one British national.

The nine foreigners remain in police custody, while the others were released pending trial.

They are charged with disturbing the peace, damaging property, trespassing, and violations of weapons and flares laws.

The Athens Single-Member Misdemeanor Court has summoned a police officer and a Law School security guard as witnesses.

Protest Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Trial of 28 Athens university protesters to continue on May 28
NEWS

Trial of 28 Athens university protesters to continue on May 28

Thousands protest prosecutor’s recommendation in Kolonos pimping case
NEWS

Thousands protest prosecutor’s recommendation in Kolonos pimping case

Athens Bar Association says lawyers will continue to abstain until February 22
NEWS

Athens Bar Association says lawyers will continue to abstain until February 22

Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18
NEWS

Police prevent protesters from occupying campus, detain 18

Prosecutor to intervene in university occupations
NEWS

Prosecutor to intervene in university occupations

Suspended sentence for two Ukrainian tourists who groped girls
NEWS

Suspended sentence for two Ukrainian tourists who groped girls