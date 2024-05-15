Deportation proceedings begin for foreign nationals in Athens university protest

Deportation proceedings have begun for nine foreign nationals arrested during a police operation at Athens University Law School, where occupiers were protesting Israel’s war in Gaza.

A total of 28 people were arrested and brought before the courts. The trial has been postponed to May 28.

Of the 28 charged, 10 are men, including one Spaniard, and 18 are women, including three French, two German, two Italian and one British national.

The nine foreigners remain in police custody, while the others were released pending trial.

They are charged with disturbing the peace, damaging property, trespassing, and violations of weapons and flares laws.

The Athens Single-Member Misdemeanor Court has summoned a police officer and a Law School security guard as witnesses.