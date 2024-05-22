Number of teens, adults that go missing is growing

Every three days two children go missing in Greece and every two days an adult disappeared in the first quarter of 2024, according to data presented on Tuesday by child welfare organization Smile of the Child ahead of International Missing Children’s Day on May 25. The trend appears to be growing as in 2023 the NGO reported one minor disappearing every two days.

“For the most part, teenage Greek girls disappear,” said Irini Rizopoulou, coordinator of Smile of the Child’s National Center for the Disappearance of Children and Adults. Usually it is because of a love affair and the second is problems at home.

“In 2023, missing boys numbered 99, while for girls it was 175,” said Eleni Boviatsi, head of the Search Department of the Hellenic Police (ELAS).

The gender ratio is reversed when it comes to unaccompanied minor refugees. According to ELAS, in 2023 1,789 refugee boys disappeared compared to 160 girls.