No Greeks among injured or arrested in Berlin fan clash

No Greeks were hospitalized or arrested following violent clashes between Olympiakos and Panathinaikos fans early Sunday in Berlin, Deputy Sports Minister Giannis Vroutsis said.

“With the help of our Ambassador in Berlin, Mara Marinaki, we coordinated with German authorities to ascertain the details of the incidents. After extensive contacts, we confirm that no Greeks are among the hospitalized or arrested,” Vroutsis said.

Detained Greeks were released, and those who received first aid signed discharge forms and left.

German authorities reported that about 60 people were involved in the clashes, resulting in 12 injuries, three seriously.

