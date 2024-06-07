NEWS

Free colon cancer testing

Free colon cancer testing
[Shutterstock]

About 2.8 million Greek citizens aged 50-69 will be given the opportunity to do free tests for colon cancer, including a colonoscopy and biopsy.

The national pre-symptomatic testing program will allow people not already diagnosed with colon cancer, Lynch syndrome, adenomatous polypsis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis to get a self-test, free of charge, from pharmacies.

Depending on the results, people will be referred for further tests, including colonoscopy and biopsy, also free of charge.

The programs aims at a timely diagnosis of a disease whose incidence is increasing. There are an estimated 6,500 new cases each year in Greece, with 3,400 deaths in 2020.

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
EODY warns of surge in whooping cough cases, reports 2 deaths
NEWS

EODY warns of surge in whooping cough cases, reports 2 deaths

Salmonella found in one of three water sources tested in central Greece
NEWS

Salmonella found in one of three water sources tested in central Greece

New scheme to protect vulnerable Athenians launched
NEWS

New scheme to protect vulnerable Athenians launched

Farm works may be responsible for water contamination in central Greece, sources say
NEWS

Farm works may be responsible for water contamination in central Greece, sources say

Woman kept in makeshift cage in family home for seven years
NEWS

Woman kept in makeshift cage in family home for seven years

Gastroenteritis cases in central Greece caused by contaminated water network, EODY finds
NEWS

Gastroenteritis cases in central Greece caused by contaminated water network, EODY finds