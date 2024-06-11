June heatwaves becoming norm rather than exception

Although once a rare phenomenon, June heatwaves have become more frequent in recent years, with another set to grip the country in its hot embrace beginning Tuesday through to Friday, with temperatures predicted to soar in places to more than 42 Celsius.

In the 20th century, heatwaves were common in Greece in July and August. There were of course exceptions, with intense heat as early as June, such as on June 24-28 in 1982.

In the annals of Greece’s meteorology, the heatwave of June 19-23, 1916 stands out. Nevertheless, June was the relatively cooler month of the summer, with heatwaves being the exception.

Things started to change from June 2007 and the scorcher which contributed to over 3,000 forest fires around the country, including the forest on Mt Parnitha.

Heatwaves followed in June in 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

June heatwaves now recur every two to three years.