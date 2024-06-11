ENVIRONMENT

June heatwaves becoming norm rather than exception

June heatwaves becoming norm rather than exception
[AP]

Although once a rare phenomenon, June heatwaves have become more frequent in recent years, with another set to grip the country in its hot embrace beginning Tuesday through to Friday, with temperatures predicted to soar in places to more than 42 Celsius.

In the 20th century, heatwaves were common in Greece in July and August. There were of course exceptions, with intense heat as early as June, such as on June 24-28 in 1982. 

In the annals of Greece’s meteorology, the heatwave of June 19-23, 1916 stands out. Nevertheless, June was the relatively cooler month of the summer, with heatwaves being the exception.

Things started to change from June 2007 and the scorcher which contributed to over 3,000 forest fires around the country, including the forest on Mt Parnitha.

Heatwaves followed in June in 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021.

June heatwaves now recur every two to three years. 

Weather

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Another heat wave on the way
ENVIRONMENT

Another heat wave on the way

New heatwave, more dust on its way next week
ENVIRONMENT

New heatwave, more dust on its way next week

Heat breaks record in first week of June
ENVIRONMENT

Heat breaks record in first week of June

Temperatures exceed 39 degrees in three areas of Greece
ENVIRONMENT

Temperatures exceed 39 degrees in three areas of Greece

Cyprus braces for extreme heat and high fire risk
ENVIRONMENT

Cyprus braces for extreme heat and high fire risk

Brief heatwave coming this week
ENVIRONMENT

Brief heatwave coming this week