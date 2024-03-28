Permanent medical staff to be stationed at six archaeological sites

Medical staff providing first aid on a permanent basis and an ambulance for emergencies will be provided during the upcoming summer tourist season at six archaeological sites around the country by the contractors who will be selected via a tender of the Organization for the Management and Development of Cultural Resources (ODAP).

The services, which will be offered by one to six contractors (depending on the offers and the outcome of the tender), concern the archaeological sites of the Acropolis, Ancient Olympia, Mycenae, Delphi, Knossos and Lindos. The budget for the services reaches €2 million, including VAT, while the deadline for submitting offers is April 10.