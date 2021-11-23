first-5g-ambulance-where-patients-can-be-examined-remotely

Cosmote has unveiled the first 5G ambulance in Greece, in collaboration with the National Center for Emergency Care (EKAV) and Ericsson.

It showcased in practice how fifth-generation networks will contribute to the rapid evolution of medicine and the enhancement of health services.

The pilot implementation included remote patient examination by a doctor in Thessaloniki in an EKAV ambulance at the University of Athens.

The university has made an important contribution to the development of 5G infrastructure and applications and is a long-time collaborator of Cosmote on research.