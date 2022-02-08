naoussa-ski-centre-reopening-on-saturday

The ski centre 3-5 Pigadia in Naoussa is to partially open next Saturday, according to the company that was recently awarded the lease to operate the centre for the next 23 years.

The snow resort’s visitors will be able to use ski lifts S1, S2 and S3, after they are thoroughly inspected and the necessary maintenance work is carried out, as well as the Lift Bar at the base of S2.

After the end of this year’s winter season, the company will launch the necessary work to repair and restore reliable year-round operation of the entire establishment and all its facilities.

The ski centre has not operated for almost two years, mostly due to the measures to avert the spread of the coronavirus.

It is situated on the west side of Mt Vermio at an altitude ranging from 1,430 to 2.005 metres and is 17 km away from the town of Naoussa. It offers pistes of all types, while it is the only one in Greece with the infrastructure for artificial snow.

[AMNA]