Antetokounbros Academy joins forces with American College of Greece

The Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation, an initiative launched by Greek-Nigerian basketball sensations the Antetokounmpo brothers to provide opportunities to children from underprivileged backgrounds, has launched a partnership with the American College of Greece.

A five-year program, the initiative seeks to expand the educational curriculum of the Antetokounbros Academy, a pro bono program by the CAFF that serves more than 100 low-income youth each year. In addition to the program curriculum, the partnership will provide 24 college scholarships for under-resourced young people and refugees so they can gain life skills and pathways to higher education.

“We created CAFF to honor our father Charles, who taught us that each of us has a responsibility to help others achieve their dreams,” said brothers Giannis, Kostas, Thanasis, Alex and Francis Antetokounmpo in a joint statement published on Monday.

“Our journey is proof that investing in others can unlock the potential inside every person – no matter where they start or what difficulties they face. It is our vision to unlock and fuel opportunities to allow everyone to reach their full potential. We believe deeply in the power of good mentorship, education and sport and are committed to offering opportunities to young people so they can thrive personally, academically and professionally,” the statement added.