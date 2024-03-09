SOCIETY

Democrats Abroad Greece opens voting center Sunday

Democrats Abroad Greece will be running a voting center this Sunday to help Americans living in Athens cast their votes in the Global Presidential Primary, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at The Athens Center, 48 Archimidous, Mets.

Democrats Abroad is the official Democratic Party arm for the millions of Americans living outside the United States.

It runs a presidential primary every four years to send committed and uncommitted delegates to the Democratic National Convention, which this year takes place in Chicago in August.

It is open to Americans living abroad who will be 18 or older as of November 5, 2024 and are eligible to vote in the Global Presidential Primary.

Voting is restricted to members of Democrats Abroad, but registration as a member is possible on the spot.

Local and international media representatives are invited to observe.

Politics US US Elections Community

