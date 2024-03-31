Meaningful triumphs for AEK and PAOK

AEK and PAOK emerged victorious from their Sunday challenges at the Super League playoffs, beating Olympiakos and Panathinaikos respectively to pull away from their defeated rivals.

A late goal by Niclas Eliasson gave AEK a crucial 1-0 win over Olympiakos at the OPAP Arena in a game that was full of goal-scoring chances but only had one goal. The Reds missed more opportunities to find the back of the net, but it was the hosts who did so, on the first minute of time added on.

That result has kept AEK two points ahead of PAOK that returned from Athens with a 3-2 triumph at Panathinaikos.

PAOK went ahead from the second minute with Kiril Despodov, Panathinaikos equalized on the 29th via Bernard, only for PAOK to retake the lead eight minutes on through Brandon Thomas. One minute from the end Sebastian Palacios of Panathinaikos saw red for stopping the ball from the crossing the goal line. In the ensuing penalty Stefan Schwab made it 3-1, before Bernard scored his second for Panathinaikos in injury time.

In the other game of the playoffs Aris saw off Lamia 3-1 in Thessaloniki.

AEK leads the table with 65 points, PAOK has 63, Panathinaikos is on 59, Olympiakos on 57, Aris on 48 and Lamia on 34.

In the playouts on Saturday, PAS Giannina drew 1-1 with Panetolikos and remains last, Volos downed Kifissia 4-1 to put the visitors into greater trouble, Panserraikos defeated Asteras Tripolis 2-0 and OFI shared a goalless draw with Atromitos.