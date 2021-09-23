WHAT'S ON

‘Caesura: The Duration of a Sigh’ | Athens | To September 26

An adaptation of photographer Demetris Koilalous’ multimedia project “Caesura: The Duration of a Sigh” is on display for a few more days at the downtown Shedia Home cultural hub run by the Shedia street magazine. The show, a collection of images shot along the Greek border at the peak of Europe’s refugee crisis, runs through Sunday and it will wrap up with a panel discussion on the relationship between identity and personal belongings – one of the key themes running through the project. A psychologist will attempt to unpack the connection, while a refugee and a homeless person will discuss the trauma of having to give up one’s treasured possessions. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

Demetris Koilalous, “Caesura: The Duration of a Sigh,” Shedia Home, 56 Kolokotroni, Athens

 

Photography Migration
Steve McQueen, ‘End Credits.’
[Jean Louis Fernandez]
[EPA]
