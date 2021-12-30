Full digital ID, driving license in mobile phones by Easter

Greeks will be able to download a digital version of the full identity card and their driving license to their mobile phones by next Easter, Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis revealed Thursday.

“We aim to have the biggest part of this work [ready] at the end of the first quarter of 2022, surely before Easter we will have these changes in terms of the new identity card… and in terms of the driving license,” he told Skai TV.

People can currently download part of their ID on their phone to make it easier to verify the identity of the holder of a vaccination certificate. The new service will allow citizens to use their digital ID in any transaction with the state or institution requiring identification.

Pierrakakis also said that the partial digital ID was downloaded a whopping 608,000 times in the past 48 hours.