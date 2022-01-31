some-schools-in-attica-to-remain-closed-tuesday

A number of schools in Attica will remain closed on Tuesday, mainly due to difficulties caused by last week’s snowstorm in the country.

In the northern suburbs, authorities announced that 2nd junior high school in Aghia Paraskevi will not open, due to building problems. The senior high school in Melissia which will remain shut as repair work following a recent occupation have not concluded.

In western Attica, schools in Vilia and Erythres will also be closed as ice has made access difficult.