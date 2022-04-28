NEWS

Greek universities lose ground in global rankings

Greek universities lose ground in global rankings

Greek universities registered a slight decline in the latest rankings of the 2,000 best universities in the world published by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

A total of 12 Greek universities were among the 2,000, with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) leading the pack. However, with the exception of two universities that climbed a few places, the other 10 lost some ground. 

The CWUR ranking was based on the evaluation and rating of 19,788 universities worldwide. 

The announcement of the University of Athens that published the ranking data on Wednesday said EKPA is in 275th place. The Aristotle University of Thessaloniki was the second highest ranking Greek university in 417th place, ahead of the National Technical University of Athens in 558th place. The University of Ioannina was 709th, with the University of Crete in 736th.

Education
READ MORE
Anarchists, students protest police presence on campus
NEWS

Anarchists, students protest police presence on campus

School classes restart on May 3
NEWS

School classes restart on May 3

Self-tests no longer required at schools
NEWS

Self-tests no longer required at schools

No regular self-tests for pupils after Easter holiday
NEWS

No regular self-tests for pupils after Easter holiday

Students clash with police at Thessaloniki University
NEWS

Students clash with police at Thessaloniki University

Attica school principal accused of bullying students and staff
NEWS

Attica school principal accused of bullying students and staff