Greek universities lose ground in global rankings

Greek universities registered a slight decline in the latest rankings of the 2,000 best universities in the world published by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

A total of 12 Greek universities were among the 2,000, with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (EKPA) leading the pack. However, with the exception of two universities that climbed a few places, the other 10 lost some ground.

The CWUR ranking was based on the evaluation and rating of 19,788 universities worldwide.

The announcement of the University of Athens that published the ranking data on Wednesday said EKPA is in 275th place. The Aristotle University of Thessaloniki was the second highest ranking Greek university in 417th place, ahead of the National Technical University of Athens in 558th place. The University of Ioannina was 709th, with the University of Crete in 736th.