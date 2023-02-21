Professor Kevin Featherstone granted honorary Greek citizenship

British political scientist Kevin Featherstone was granted honorary Greek citizenship on Tuesday for his work on contemporary Greece and European Union.

He took the oath before the Secretary General of Citizenship Athanasios Balerbas in a ceremony at the prime minister’s office – Maximos Mansion – attended by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Featherstone is Eleftherios Venizelos Professor in Contemporary Greek Studies and Professor in European Politics in the European Institute at the London School of Economics, where he is also Director of the Hellenic Observatory. He has held visiting positions at the University of Minnesota; New York University; Harvard University; and, the European University Institute (Firenze). Before LSE, he held academic posts at the Universities of Stirling and Bradford.

He was the first foreign member of Greece’s National Council for Research and Technology (ESET) in Greece, serving from 2010-2013. In 2013 he was made a Commander of the Order of the Phoenix by the Greek President and in 2021 has was bestowed the award of Grand Commander in the same order.

In 2014, the European Parliament selected one of his books (co-authored with Kenneth Dyson) as one of its “100 Books on Europe to Remember.” He has contributed regularly to international media on European and Greek politics.