NEWS

Athens introduces digital tool to encourage walking

Athens introduces digital tool to encourage walking
[AP]

Aiming to encourage walking, the Athens Municipality has introduced a digital tool with valuable data informing citizens and local authorities about the state of sidewalks and streets in the Greek capital.

The new Geospatial Observatory of Walkability was developed in collaboration with the Sustainable Mobility Unit of the National Technical University of Athens. The digital maps and other valuable information are posted on the website walkable.cityofathens.gr.

The project used recent panoramic images (360°) of both sides of the 1,000 kilometers of streets in the Athens municipality, pedestrian movement sensors and other relevant data.

“It took three years of work to complete. We went through all the streets and sidewalks of the municipality, either by car equipped with cameras or on foot,” said Dr Alexandros Bartzokas-Tsiompras, urban planner and general coordinator of the Walkable Athens project, noting that programmers and graphic teams digitally captured the multiple parameters on maps.

The digital database was created independent of Google or other commercial platforms.

City Life Initiative

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens municipality to erect monument to train crash victims
NEWS

Athens municipality to erect monument to train crash victims

Municipality to address building height bonuses
NEWS

Municipality to address building height bonuses

Park redevelopment project divides Karditsa
NEWS

Park redevelopment project divides Karditsa

Seating violations continue
PUBLIC SPACES

Seating violations continue

Patra is the world’s second least walkable city, study finds
NEWS

Patra is the world’s second least walkable city, study finds

Traffic regulations for 41st Peace Marathon in Athens
NEWS

Traffic regulations for 41st Peace Marathon in Athens